 »   »   »  Priyanka & Nick Jonas 'Screaming Aunty' In The Background Becomes A Meme!

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Christian and Hindu traditional wedding ceremonies on December 1 and 2 at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur and their sangeet pictures are already out and look nothing less than fantastic. Also, there was a full 3 minute firecrackers last night and twitterati didn't take it lightly as they trolled PeeCee for failing to keep up with her own slogan 'No crackers or cracker free Diwali'. After the trolls came to an end, twitterati found a new target to make fun of and it's none other than the 'screaming aunty' from the mehendi ceremony picture. Check out the memes below...

That one aunty that’s against interracial marriage screaming “nooooooo don’t do it Priyanka” pic.twitter.com/OFrHszS9gr — Navjot Singh (@MrSingh9) December 1, 2018

Meanwhile Indian aunties when they get to know Nick is younger than Priyanka !#NickyankaKiShaadi #NickyankaWedding pic.twitter.com/GQs9TKgoVK — Subham (@subhsays) December 1, 2018

This auntie in the back was my EXACT reaction when I found out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were engaged pic.twitter.com/R23o1r9tkQ — Karen :) (@kay_cherr) December 1, 2018

Who’s aunty is this at nick and priyanka‘a wedding I can’t stop laughing pic.twitter.com/UgA1t0p4uw — Nikita (@nikitab08_) December 1, 2018

This aunty to priyanka :

"Bache ki jasn logi kia" 😂 pic.twitter.com/xrFNSWgErh — Hasnain Kahn 77 (@Hasnainkahn7477) December 1, 2018

That expression on Priyanka’ face when she got to know that this Aunty got more attention than her pics on the social media.#PriyankaKiShaadi #NickPriyankaWedding pic.twitter.com/41aqrPEWaw — Komal Maru (@cakomalmaru) December 2, 2018

Now that the wedding is over, we're all eagerly waiting for the couple to share their wedding pictures of both the Hindu and Christian style marriage and we're sure that PeeCee and Nick's fans can't have enough off it. Looking at wedding pictures is what we all love and we hope the couple will share it as soon as possible.

Now that the couple have just shared their sangeet and mehendi pictures, there is high chances that their wedding pictures might end up being trolled by the twitterati as well. The Internet is dark and full of terrors and they can poke fun at anything and everything. However, we hope the trollers will spare their wedding pictures as an occassion like a wedding is a once in a lifetime event and making fun of it is not a good thing at all.

Here's wishing the newly married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas a happy married life and may they live happily ever after!

