English
 »   »   »  Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Spotted At Mumbai Airport After A Short Honeymoon

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Spotted At Mumbai Airport After A Short Honeymoon

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Isha Ambani Wedding: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas arrive in Mumbai to attend wedding | FilmiBeat

    Since their lavish 3-day wedding in Udaipur earlier this month, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been tied up with many events. From hosting a grand reception in Delhi to attending events and endorsing brands together to attending Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding celebrations, PeeCee and Nick have been busy bees. However, they managed to steal a moment for themselves amidst all this and made a short trip to Oman for a mini-honeymoon.

    Returning from their short honeymoon, Priyanka and Nick were spotted at Mumbai airport this morning, hand in hand and completely in love. They will be hosting a wedding reception for Bollywood celebs on 20th December at a grand hotel in Mumbai.

    NickYanka Returning From A Blissful Mini-Honeymoon

    Priyanka and Nick return to Mumbai after getting away to spend some quality time with each other in Oman. Priyanka, trendy as ever, is wearing a hot pink one shoulder top, black jeans and sneakers. Nick is sporting a casual look, wearing a sweater, classic white sneakers and a fanny pack slung across his shoulders. Seen holding hands and completely in love, the couple became one of the most gushed about in Bollywood and Hollywood when they made their relationship public.

    Hand In Hand NickYanka!

    Priyanka and Nick first appeared together at the 2017 Met Gala. Although the ‘Jealous' singer and global actress were just friends at the time, their chemistry couldn't be missed. In just over a year, their relationship grew steadily, taking everyone's breath away as they seemed to be more and more in love every time they were seen together.

    Couple Goals!

    Priyanka and Nick's luxurious three day wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Udaipur had everyone talking about it. Exchanging vows as per Christian wedding traditions and tying the knot as per Hindu wedding rituals, the couple celebrated both their cultural traditions. With candid glimpses of the lavish celebrations and looking like a million bucks in their traditional wedding attires, Priyanka and Nick gave couples everywhere serious wedding goals.

    “Marital Bliss”

    Sharing this sun-kissed picture from their mini-honeymoon, Priyanka Chopra captioned it "Marital bliss they say..". Priyanka and Nick have been supplying a daily dose of love soaked images to their fans, winning more and more hearts every time.

    MOST READ: Pictures: Arjun Kapoor Spotted Leaving Rumoured Girlfriend Malaika Arora's Residence

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 15:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 12, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue