 »   »   »  Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Spotted At Mumbai Airport After A Short Honeymoon

NickYanka Returning From A Blissful Mini-Honeymoon

Priyanka and Nick return to Mumbai after getting away to spend some quality time with each other in Oman. Priyanka, trendy as ever, is wearing a hot pink one shoulder top, black jeans and sneakers. Nick is sporting a casual look, wearing a sweater, classic white sneakers and a fanny pack slung across his shoulders. Seen holding hands and completely in love, the couple became one of the most gushed about in Bollywood and Hollywood when they made their relationship public.

Hand In Hand NickYanka!

Priyanka and Nick first appeared together at the 2017 Met Gala. Although the ‘Jealous' singer and global actress were just friends at the time, their chemistry couldn't be missed. In just over a year, their relationship grew steadily, taking everyone's breath away as they seemed to be more and more in love every time they were seen together.

Couple Goals!

Priyanka and Nick's luxurious three day wedding at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Udaipur had everyone talking about it. Exchanging vows as per Christian wedding traditions and tying the knot as per Hindu wedding rituals, the couple celebrated both their cultural traditions. With candid glimpses of the lavish celebrations and looking like a million bucks in their traditional wedding attires, Priyanka and Nick gave couples everywhere serious wedding goals.

“Marital Bliss”

Sharing this sun-kissed picture from their mini-honeymoon, Priyanka Chopra captioned it "Marital bliss they say..". Priyanka and Nick have been supplying a daily dose of love soaked images to their fans, winning more and more hearts every time.