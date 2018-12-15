 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas To Go To Switzerland For Their Honeymoon? Read Details Here!

Romance In Swiss Alps

According to a report in Mid-Day, Priyanka and Nick have zeroed the picturesque Switzerland for their honeymoon destination.

More Details

The report further stated that the couple will fly off to Switzerland on December 28, 2018 and after spending the New Year's together along with some quality time too, they will return to the bay on January 10, 2019.

What's Next For Priyanka?

After returning back from their honeymoon, Priyanka will get back to work as she will resume shooting for her film with Shonali Bose' The Sky is Pink.

Priyanka-Nick's Mumbai Wedding Reception

If reports are to be believed, the couple will be hosting two wedding receptions in Mumbai- one on 19th December for their close friends and family and another on 20th December for Priyanka's industry friends.

Meanwhile, Nick Recently Opened Up About Having Kids With Priyanka

The singer said, "I definitely want to be a father someday. I think I've had to grow up pretty quick. With that, you could look at it two ways.

You could say that was unfair or you could say it's given me some real perspective at an early age and I've seen a lot of life at an early age, and I hope to be able to share that with a kid of my own someday."