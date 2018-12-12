 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas To Host Two Wedding Receptions In Mumbai; Date & Venue REVEALED!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Election Results 2018 Updates: The Numbers At This Hour And Its Still Not Final
-
- Hockey World Cup 2018 — Catch The Latest Updates
- OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition India Launch — Catch The Live Stream Here
- Markets Trade Higher Post State Election Results
- New Tata Tiago XZ+ Variant Launched In India
- Wildlife Sanctuaries Of Tamil Nadu
- Sonakshi Sinha's Red Dress
- Newlyweds PeeCee-Nick Go For Their Honeymoon
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' fairytale wedding in Jodhpur left everyone mesmerized. With celebrations spanning over five days, the lovebirds tied the knot as per Christian and Hindu rituals, honouring both the traditions. Later, when the newlyweds posted their dreamy wedding pictures, it broke the internet.
If reports are to be believed, Priyanka and Nick are currently honeymooning in a beautiful resort in Oman. Meanwhile, there is a buzz that they wil be hosting two wedding receptions in Mumbai. Earlier, the couple had hosted a wedding reception in New Delhi which was also attended by PM Modi.
The First Wedding Reception In Mumbai On 19th December
A Miss Malini report stated that Priyanka and Nick will be hosting their wedding reception in Mumbai on 19th December at J.W Mariott for their friends and family.
Second Wedding Reception On 20th December
This will be followed by another wedding reception at Taj Lands End on 20th December where Priyanka's industry colleagues and pals will make their presence felt.
When Priyanka Spoke About Her Family Plans
The actress revealed to People magazine, "I always say, ‘Man proposes, God disposes.' We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen."
Honeymoon Diaries
Meanwhile, Priyanka who is currently honeymooning with Nick in Oman took to her social media page yesterday to share a picture where she is soaking in some sun with her hubby Nick Jonas.
ALSO READ: Nick Jonas' Adorable Throwback Photo To Celebrate One Week Of Being Married To Priyanka Chopra!