Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas To Host Two Wedding Receptions In Mumbai; Date & Venue REVEALED!

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' fairytale wedding in Jodhpur left everyone mesmerized. With celebrations spanning over five days, the lovebirds tied the knot as per Christian and Hindu rituals, honouring both the traditions. Later, when the newlyweds posted their dreamy wedding pictures, it broke the internet.

    If reports are to be believed, Priyanka and Nick are currently honeymooning in a beautiful resort in Oman. Meanwhile, there is a buzz that they wil be hosting two wedding receptions in Mumbai. Earlier, the couple had hosted a wedding reception in New Delhi which was also attended by PM Modi.

    The First Wedding Reception In Mumbai On 19th December

    A Miss Malini report stated that Priyanka and Nick will be hosting their wedding reception in Mumbai on 19th December at J.W Mariott for their friends and family.

    Second Wedding Reception On 20th December

    This will be followed by another wedding reception at Taj Lands End on 20th December where Priyanka's industry colleagues and pals will make their presence felt.

    When Priyanka Spoke About Her Family Plans

    The actress revealed to People magazine, "I always say, ‘Man proposes, God disposes.' We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen."

    Honeymoon Diaries

    Meanwhile, Priyanka who is currently honeymooning with Nick in Oman took to her social media page yesterday to share a picture where she is soaking in some sun with her hubby Nick Jonas.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 12, 2018, 10:03 [IST]
