 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas To Host Two Wedding Receptions In Mumbai; Date & Venue REVEALED!

The First Wedding Reception In Mumbai On 19th December

A Miss Malini report stated that Priyanka and Nick will be hosting their wedding reception in Mumbai on 19th December at J.W Mariott for their friends and family.

Second Wedding Reception On 20th December

This will be followed by another wedding reception at Taj Lands End on 20th December where Priyanka's industry colleagues and pals will make their presence felt.

When Priyanka Spoke About Her Family Plans

The actress revealed to People magazine, "I always say, ‘Man proposes, God disposes.' We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen."

Honeymoon Diaries

Meanwhile, Priyanka who is currently honeymooning with Nick in Oman took to her social media page yesterday to share a picture where she is soaking in some sun with her hubby Nick Jonas.