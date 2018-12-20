 »   »   »  FIRST LOOK: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Turn Heads At Their Bollywood Reception Party!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Bank To Be Closed From Dec 21 — Transactions To Be Affected For Five Days
-
- New Mahindra Thar Caught Testing Again — The Old Thar Looks Tiny In Front Of It!
- Biggest Controversies That Shook Tech Industry In 2018
- Indian Rupee Could Become The Top Performing Currency In 2019 — Analysts
- Flashback 2018 — Sindhu And Saina Remain The Biggest Stars Of Indian Badminton
- To Ambasamudram — A Picturesque Town Huddled In The Western Ghats Of Tamil Nadu
- Stunning Red Carpet Pictures From Priyanka & Nick’s Mumbai Reception
- The Three Types Of Karma: Sanchita, Prarabdha And Agami
We had informed you that today (December 20, 2018), Priyanka Chopra will be throwing a reception party for her industry friends and we're here with the first look of Priyanka & Nick Jonas from their Bollywood reception. Donning a light coloured lehenga, Priyanka looked scintillating and Mr Jonas looked every bit dapper. The duo turned heads with their stunning appearances and we're in awe of them.
For the unversed, yesterday (December 19, 2018), the newlyweds hosted a wedding reception for their family and friends in Mumbai. The venue was decorated with white lilies, orchids and candles, featuring an entwined N and P in the backdrop.
After posing for the shutterbugs, Priyanka thanked everyone for coming. "I am going to take your attention for two seconds... It means so much to us that all of you came tonight. This has been an extremely special chapter in my life and I wanted my husband to meet all the special people who have contributed to it.
"So thank you very much for being here, friends of my parents, my dad who I know is here. Thank you very much for coming and I hope you have a wonderful time tonight," Priyanka said.
Looking at her hubby, she added, "And this is my husband, Nick Jonas". While Nick said, "This is my first show in India. And thank you all so very much for coming out."
Priyanka and Nick tied the knot at Jodhpur's iconic Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1. They married as per Christian and Hindu rituals.