Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Visit Mumbai Before Their Jodhpur Wedding [See Pics]

By
    Priyanka Chopra recently wrapped up the shooting of 'The Sky Is Pink' in New Delhi. The team threw a special send-off party for the bride-to-be, which was made extra special by the presence of her fiance Nick Jonas. After the celebrations, Priyanka and Nick headed to Mumbai before their wedding in Jodhpur. The lovebirds arrived at Mumbai's Kalina airport in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

    Priyanka and Nick were clicked exiting through the gates of the Kalina airport They were escorted by heavy security as they quickly made their way to the car and took off. But Nick took out time to wave at the paparazzi, who kept calling out his name.

    Have a look at some of the pictures here-

    prop
    prop2
    prop3

    Reportedly, Priyanka and Nick's wedding festivities will begin from 29th November till 2nd December. Buzz is that Priyanka will fly to Udaipur and later take a helicopter to her wedding venue, Umaid Bhawan Palace. A representative of Mewar Helicopter Services confirmed the news that they would be providing helicopter services to Priyanka's family and friends.

    A TOI report quoted a source as saying, "Only one helicopter has been booked for November 29 and December 3. Priyanka will be boarding the helicopter from Udaipur and the helicopter will directly land at Umaid Bhawan Palace on November 29. She will be returning to Udaipur on December 3 by boarding the helicopter from the wedding venue itself. We are yet to receive the names of the people boarding the helicopter from Udaipur. Nick Jonas might join her as well."

    Further a Mumbai Mirror report stated that Priyanka and Nick will be throwing two wedding receptions- one in Mumbai and another in New Delhi.

    Story first published: Sunday, November 25, 2018, 13:24 [IST]
