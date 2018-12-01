 »   »   »  Here's A List Of Celebrities Who Attended Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Wedding In Jodhpur

Mukesh Ambani & Nita Ambani

The business tycoon Mukesh Ambani attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding along with his wife Nita Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani, who is all set to tie the knot on December 7, 2018.

Arpita Khan & Aayush Sharma Along With Their Son Ahil

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan attended the wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas along with her husband Aayush Sharma and son Ahil. Arpita Khan is a close friend of Priyanka Chopra and we're glad that she made it to the wedding along with her family.

Farah Khan

Film-maker Farah Khan attended the wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur and blessed the newly married couple.

Designer Sabyasachi

Ace designer Sabyasachi also made it to the wedding and blessed the couple on the most important day of their lives. Sabyasachi is also a close friend of the Chopra family.