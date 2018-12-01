 »   »   »  Here's A List Of Celebrities Who Attended Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Wedding In Jodhpur

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are officially a married couple now as they tied the knot today on December 1, 2018 at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in a traditional Christian themed wedding and tomorrow on December 2, the couple will tie the knot in a Hindu style wedding at the same venue. The wedding was attended by PeeCee and Nick's near and dear ones and only a few celebrities were present at the wedding ceremony. Check out the celebs who made it to the wedding below...
Mukesh Ambani & Nita Ambani
The business tycoon Mukesh Ambani attended Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding along with his wife Nita Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani, who is all set to tie the knot on December 7 to 11, 2018.
Arpita Khan & Aayush Sharma Along With Their Son Ahil
Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan attended the wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' along with her husband Aayush Sharma and son Ahil. Arpita Khan is a close friend of Priyanka Chopra and we're glad that she made it to the wedding along with her family.
Farah Khan
Film-maker Farah Khan attended the wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur and blessed the newly married couple.
Designer Sabyasachi
Ace designer Sabyasachi also made it to the wedding and blessed the couple on the most important day of their lives. Sabyasachi is also a close friend to the Chopra family.
