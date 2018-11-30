 »   »   »  Priyanka & Nick Jonas Wedding: Complete Details Revealed Of The 4 Day Festivities In Jodhpur

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in Jodhpur gearing up for their wedding at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace and the whole of the Chopra and Jonas families are present to bless the couple. The duo will get married on December 1 and 2 and have asked all the guests not to bring their mobile phones to the venue as they don't want any pictures to be leaked to the media. Also, check out the complete details of all the 4 day wedding festivities of PeeCee and Nick below!
Mehendi Ceremony & Dinner
The mehendi ceremony was held yesterday morning on November 29, at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace and a dinner was organised at the Vintage Lawn which is situated inside the palace.
Sangeet Ceremony
The sangeet ceremony will be held tonight on November 30, and Nick Jonas will give out a performance and reports state that Priyanka Chopra will shake a leg to 'Desi Girl'. The extended family will also perform a dance sequence and is choreographed by Ganesh Hegde.
Christian Traditional Wedding
On December 1, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will tie the knot in a Christian themed wedding and PeeCee will be seen wearing a white gown as she walks the aisle at the Baradari Lawn where she will join her to-be-husband Nick Jonas.
Indian Wedding – Band, Baaja Baaraat!
On December 2, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will tie the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony filled with band, baaja baaraat and is is reported that Nick Jonas will arrive by helicoper and then take get into a vintage car and finally climb on the ghoda. His entry is filled with glitz and pomp.
Cuisine At The Wedding
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding cuisine includes Rajasthani, Punjabi and Hyderabadi delicacies and also Italian, Mexican, Continental and Chinese food.
Food Served On Silver Plates
Also, the food at the wedding will be served on silver-plated plates as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas want to make it a royal and elegant affair.
Confidentiality Clause
It is reported that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have asked the guests to sign a confidentiality clause and all the guests have agreed to do so. For the uninitiated, a confidentiality clause is an agreement made by two or more parties on the subject to maintain secrecy about the happenings.
Arpita Khan Arrives With Her Son Ahil
The first celebrity guest from Priyanka Chopra's side, Arpita Khan arrived in Jodhpur for the wedding along with her son Ahil.
Here’s a full list of what will happen in the next 4 days at the #NickyankaWedding @priyankachopra @nickjonas 💙 pic.twitter.com/8hL7S30MTQ— Priyanka & Nick 🔥 (@PrickFanClub) November 29, 2018