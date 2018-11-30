English
Priyanka & Nick Jonas' Wedding: Complete Details Revealed Of The 4-day Festivities In Jodhpur

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in Jodhpur gearing up for their wedding at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace and the whole of the Chopra and Jonas families are present to bless the couple. The duo will get married on December 1 and 2 and have asked all the guests not to bring their mobile phones to the venue as they don't want any pictures to be leaked to the media. Also, check out the complete details of the 4-day wedding festivities of PeeCee and Nick below!

    Mehendi Ceremony & Dinner

    The mehendi ceremony was held yesterday in the morning on November 29, at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace and a dinner was organised at the Vintage Lawn which is situated inside the palace.

    Sangeet Ceremony

    The Sangeet ceremony will be held tonight on November 30, and Nick Jonas will be performing and reports state that Priyanka Chopra will shake a leg to 'Desi Girl'. The extended family will also perform a dance sequence choreographed by Ganesh Hegde.

    Christian Traditional Wedding

    On December 1, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will tie the knot in the Christian style and PeeCee will be seen wearing a white gown while walking the aisle at the Baradari Lawn where she will join her to-be-husband Nick Jonas.

    Indian Wedding - Band, Baaja, Baaraat!

    On December 2, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will tie the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony with the band, baaja and baaraat and it is reported that Nick Jonas will arrive by a helicopter and then get into a vintage car and finally climb on the ghoda. His entry will be filled with glitz and pomp.

    Cuisine At The Wedding

    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding cuisine includes Rajasthani, Punjabi and Hyderabadi delicacies and also Italian, Mexican, Continental and Chinese food.

    Food Served On Silver Plates

    Also, the food at the wedding will be served on silver-plated plates as Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas want to make it a royal and elegant affair.

    Confidentiality Clause

    It is reported that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have asked the guests to sign a confidentiality clause and all the guests have agreed to do so. For the uninitiated, a confidentiality clause is an agreement made by two or more parties on the subject to maintain secrecy about the happenings.

    Arpita Khan Arrives With Her Son Ahil

    The first celebrity guest from Priyanka Chopra's side, Arpita Khan arrived in Jodhpur for the wedding along with her son Ahil.

