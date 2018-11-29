English
Priyanka & Nick Jonas' Wedding: The Cuisine Is As Royal & Mouth-watering As It Gets! Details

By
    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot on December 2 and 3 at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in Hindu- and Christian-style wedding ceremonies and the couple has asked the guests to not carry their mobile phones to the venue as they don't want any pictures to be leaked to the media. Also, it is reported that the food at the wedding would be as royal as it gets and the menu is nothing but mouth-watering.

    The Wedding Cuisine Is So Mouth-watering

    Priyanka Chopra and her mother Madhu Chopra made sure that Indian delicacies such as Rajasthani, Hyderabadi and Punjabi cuisines are served to the guests who attend the wedding and Madhu Chopra tasted the cuisine and gave her nod to go ahead with it.

    The Menu Doesn't Just End Here!

    Apart from the Indian delicacies, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have also included Italian, Mexican, Continental and Chinese food in their wedding cuisine.

    Wedding Cuisine To Be Served In Silver Plates

    It is also reported that food will be served in silver-plated plates as the couple wants to give a touch of royalty and elegance to all their guests who attend the wedding.

    The Big Fat Indian Wedding

    Priyanka Chopra to celebrate her mehendi and sangeet today on November 29, 2018 at the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace and the event has been choreographed by none other than Ganesh Hegde. The big fat Indian wedding will take place on December 2 and 3 at the same venue.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 29, 2018, 18:00 [IST]
