 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Wedding: Dwayne Johnson Aka 'The Rock' Will Attend Their Jodhpur Shaadi

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Madhya Pradesh Elections 2018 LIVE: Police Seizes Campaign Material From BJP's Polling Agents
-
- Realme U1 Launch: Watch The Live Stream Now!
- Rajinikanth's 2.0 To Have A Sequel? Shankar Talks About 3.0!
- New Tata Harrier's Teaser Video Shows Its Drive Modes
- Hockey World Cup 2018: All You Need To Know About India
- The Huge Birthmark On Her Face Ruined Her Childhood
- How Can You Report Your Mutual Fund Complaints?
- The Secret Destination Of Tiswadi In Goa
After Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone's grand wedding, it's time for Bollywood's 'desi girl' Priyanka Chopra to walk down the aisle with Nick Jonas. Reportedly, the wedding festivities will kick-start from tomorrow in Jodhpur. Priyanka and Nick will be exchanging wedding vows at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. We hear that the couple will tie the knot in two different ceremonies. One as per Indian traditions and the other will be a Christian wedding.
While reports suggest that Pee hasn't invited any B-town celebs to her wedding, we now have it that her 'Baywatch' co-star Dwayne Johnson has made it to the guest list. Scroll down to read more-
Dwayne Johnson Invited To 'NickYanka' Wedding
As per a Pinkvilla report, Dwayne Johnson aka 'The Rock' will be attending Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' wedding in Jodhpur.
Dwayne Has Worked With Nick & PeeCee
Dwayne was Priyanka's co-star in Baywatch while he shared screen space with Nick in Jumanji.
When Dwayne Played Cupid In Priyanka- Nick's Love Story
Earlier while speaking to ET Online, Dwayne joked that he was responsible for bringing Priyanka and Nick together.
The Hollywood star was quoted as saying, "I take credit. Baywatch and Jumanji. I did it, yes. If they're happy."
The Wedding Of The Year
We hear that Umaid Bhawan Palace will be shut down for tourists from 29th November to 3rd December for 'security reasons'.