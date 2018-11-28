English
Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Wedding: Dwayne Johnson Aka 'The Rock' Will Attend Their Jodhpur Shaadi

    After Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone's grand wedding, it's time for Bollywood's 'desi girl' Priyanka Chopra to walk down the aisle with Nick Jonas. Reportedly, the wedding festivities will kick-start from tomorrow in Jodhpur. Priyanka and Nick will be exchanging wedding vows at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. We hear that the couple will tie the knot in two different ceremonies. One as per Indian traditions and the other will be a Christian wedding.

    While reports suggest that Pee hasn't invited any B-town celebs to her wedding, we now have it that her 'Baywatch' co-star Dwayne Johnson has made it to the guest list. Scroll down to read more-

    Dwayne Johnson Invited To 'NickYanka' Wedding

    As per a Pinkvilla report, Dwayne Johnson aka 'The Rock' will be attending Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' wedding in Jodhpur.

    Dwayne Has Worked With Nick & PeeCee

    Dwayne was Priyanka's co-star in Baywatch while he shared screen space with Nick in Jumanji.

    When Dwayne Played Cupid In Priyanka- Nick's Love Story

    Earlier while speaking to ET Online, Dwayne joked that he was responsible for bringing Priyanka and Nick together.

    The Hollywood star was quoted as saying, "I take credit. Baywatch and Jumanji. I did it, yes. If they're happy."

    The Wedding Of The Year

    We hear that Umaid Bhawan Palace will be shut down for tourists from 29th November to 3rd December for 'security reasons'.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 10:50 [IST]
