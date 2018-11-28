 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Wedding: Dwayne Johnson Aka 'The Rock' Will Attend Their Jodhpur Shaadi

Dwayne Johnson Invited To 'NickYanka' Wedding

As per a Pinkvilla report, Dwayne Johnson aka 'The Rock' will be attending Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' wedding in Jodhpur.

Dwayne Has Worked With Nick & PeeCee

Dwayne was Priyanka's co-star in Baywatch while he shared screen space with Nick in Jumanji.

When Dwayne Played Cupid In Priyanka- Nick's Love Story

Earlier while speaking to ET Online, Dwayne joked that he was responsible for bringing Priyanka and Nick together.

The Hollywood star was quoted as saying, "I take credit. Baywatch and Jumanji. I did it, yes. If they're happy."

The Wedding Of The Year

We hear that Umaid Bhawan Palace will be shut down for tourists from 29th November to 3rd December for 'security reasons'.