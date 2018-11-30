 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Wedding: Guests Receive Personalized Key Cards & Luggage Tags

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Priyanka Chopra is gearing up for a fairy-tale wedding with beau Nick Jonas at the majestic Taj Umaid Bhavan Palace and the anticipation is building up with each new detail. The mehendi ceremony took place yesterday where PeeCee looked radiant in a sunshine yellow ensemble by Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla. The sangeet function and cocktail party will take place today where Indian pop band Sanam is expected to perform.
Meanwhile, guests have already been arriving at Umaid Palace in Jodhpur and here's some interesting update-
Personalized Key Cards For Guests
As soon as the guests reach the venue, they are given personalized key cards.
Luggage Tags With 'NP' Initials
They are also given luggage tags which have a signature ‘NP' symbol. 'NP' stands for Nick Priyanka.
Two Wedding Ceremonies For NickYanka
Nick and Priyanka will be tying the knot as per Hindu and Christian rituals. PeeCee will be sporting a customized Ralph Lauren gown for her Christian wedding.
Priyanka-Nick's Wedding Receptions
After their wedding, Priyanka and Nick will be hosting two wedding receptions- one in Mumbai and another in New Delhi. The couple is yet to finalized the dates for the same.
