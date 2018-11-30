 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas' Wedding: Guests Receive Personalized Key Cards & Luggage Tags

Personalized Key Cards For Guests

As soon as the guests reach the venue, they are given personalized key cards.

Luggage Tags With 'NP' Initials

They are also given luggage tags which have a signature ‘NP' symbol. 'NP' stands for Nick Priyanka.

Two Wedding Ceremonies For NickYanka

Nick and Priyanka will be tying the knot as per Hindu and Christian rituals. PeeCee will be sporting a customized Ralph Lauren gown for her Christian wedding.

Priyanka-Nick's Wedding Receptions

After their wedding, Priyanka and Nick will be hosting two wedding receptions- one in Mumbai and another in New Delhi. The couple is yet to finalized the dates for the same.