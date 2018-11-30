 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Wedding: Lilly Singh aka 'Superwoman' Lands In Jodhpur!

The wedding festivities have already began for Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas. The engaged couple is all set to exchange wedding vows this weekend. While buzz goes that the desi girl hasn't invited any B-town celebs, the actress is making sure that she has her loved ones by her side on the D-day. The guest list might have been kept under the wraps, but we hear that the wedding will be graced by many Hollywood biggies.

We recently got a glimpse of the first international guest for PeeCee's wedding. Canadian YouTuber, comedian, actor, and public speaker Lilly Singh aka Superwoman has already arrived in Jodhpur. Priyanka's Quantico co-star Yasmine Al Massri and Nick's groomsman Jonathan Tucker have also set their foot in the Blue City-

The First International Guest Priyanka and Lilly Singh had earlier teamed up for a Christmas special video titled How to Be a Good Wing Woman in 2016. A Star-Studded Wedding Apart from Lilly, Dwayne The Rock Johnson, Meghan Markle and other Hollywood celebs are also expected to be a part of NickYanka's wedding. Speaking About Priyanka's Bridal Trousseau As per Vogue magazine, the bride-to-be will be wearing a Ralph Lauren gown at her wedding this weekend. A Customized Gown For PeeCee Vogue also revealed that Ralph has never designed outfits only for his daughter, his daughter-in-law, and his niece. Ralph is designing a custom gown for PeeCee who might be seen donning more than one gown for the wedding weekend. Priyanka's Videsi Dulha To Go Desi Reports suggest that Nick will "dress like royalty, as is customary-turban, sword-and he'll ride in on a horse."

Priyanka and Nick will reportedly tie the knot in a two-day ceremony. They will get married as per Indian traditions on 2nd December which will be followed by a Christian wedding the next day.

