The OFFICIAL Wedding Pictures Of Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Are Out & They're Every Bit Dreamy!

    We're here with the official wedding pictures of Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas, which is released by the PEOPLE magazine. And boy, they're looking like a dream - so beautiful. While speaking to the magazine, Priyanka says, "Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day. But I never had a plan about what I wanted it to be."

    Priyanka also revealed how Nick suggested to have two weddings in India and she was quoted as saying, "It melted my heart. Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special."

    Speaking of her Christian wedding, Priyanka says, "It was all tears. All tears. I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life."

    Nick Jonas also spoke about the beautiful feeling and said, "The emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me."

    "You know you think your whole life about that moment. Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional."

