 »   »   »  Priyanka & Nick Jonas' Wedding Preparations Begin: Puja Organised At Madhu Chopra’s Residence

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set for the puja at Madhu Chopra's residence ahead of their wedding. Priyanka is seen sporting a light blue ensemble along with shoulder-grazing earrings and Nick Jonas is seen in a light pink kurta pyjama set. Both PeeCee and Nick are seen sporting sunglasses.

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

The Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner sports a traditional Indian ensemble apt for the occassion and so does her fiance Joe Jonas, who is seen in a light blue kurta pyjama set.

PeeCee & Nick To Head To Jodhpur After The Puja

It is reported that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will head to Jodhpur after the puja in Mumbai and gear up for their mehendi, sangeet and wedding and the ceremonies will begin right from tonight.

The Big Fat Indian Wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot on December 2 and 3 at the Taj Bhawan Umaid Palace in Jodhpur in both traditional Hindu- and Christian-style weddings.