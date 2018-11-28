 »   »   »  Priyanka & Nick Jonas' Wedding Preparations Begin: Puja Organised At Madhu Chopra’s Residence

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding clock is ticking and the preparations have already started in full swing at mommy Madhu Chopra's residence in Mumbai. A puja is being organised for the couple and PeeCee and Nick were spotted sporting traditional Indian attires. Also, the Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner was spotted at the residence and she too was seen in a red Indian attire along with her fiance Joe Jonas. View the pictures of Priyaka Chopra and Nick Jonas below...
Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set for the puja at Madhu Chopra's residence ahead of their wedding. Priyanka is seen sporting a light blue ensemble along with shoulder-grazing earrings and Nick Jonas is seen in a light pink kurta pyjama set. Both PeeCee and Nick are seen sporting sunglasses.
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas
The Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner sports a traditional Indian ensemble apt for the occassion and so does her fiance Joe Jonas, who is seen in a light blue kurta pyjama set.
PeeCee & Nick To Head To Jodhpur After The Puja
It is reported that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will head to Jodhpur after the puja in Mumbai and gear up for their mehendi, sangeet and wedding and the ceremonies will begin right from tonight.
The Big Fat Indian Wedding
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to tie the knot on December 2 and 3 at the Taj Bhawan Umaid Palace in Jodhpur in both traditional Hindu- and Christian-style weddings.
