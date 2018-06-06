 »   »   »  When Priyanka Chopra's NOSE SURGERY In London Went Horribly Wrong & Was THROWN OUT Of Seven Films!

When Priyanka's First Film Got Shelved

It was Vijay Galani's untitled film which was to be directed by Mahesh Manjrekar and in the film Priyanka was supposed to pair opposite Bobby Deol. But after featuring in the Mahurat shot, a nose surgery played the villain for her.

"The media was there in full strength and Prakash Jaju, her secretary, kept asking me to go and meet her," Gilani was quoted by Scroll.in as said in Bharati S Pradhan's book ‘Priyanka Chopra: The Dark Horse.'

Priyanka's Nose Bridge Had Collapsed

"So I went to her room where she was doing her make-up and that's when I realised why Jaju had been egging me to go meet her. She'd just had some nasal surgery done in where the bridge of her nose had collapsed.

I couldn't believe what I was seeing. I had a little bit of shooting here in and then a long schedule planned in. How could we shoot with the heroine's nose looking the way it did?"

Priyanka Wasn't Perturbed

"But Priyanka herself wasn't one bit perturbed," remarked Galani. "She was absolutely confident that it was a temporary situation and that the nose would settle down in a month's time, definitely by the time we left for London."

Bobby Deol Was Sceptical About Priyanka's Nose

A month had passed and her nose was still an issue. Bobby Deol was also not comfortable with Priyanka's nose looking a tad bit weird. He was also ready to return the signing amount. On the other side, Mahesh Manjrekar's market value too crashed owing to a spate of flops at the box-office. Galani then shelved the film.

But Gilani Knew That Priyanka Would Become A Good Actress

"In those five to six days that she worked with me, we knew that she was a powerful actress. Bahut achcha kaam kiya (She put in some excellent work)," applauded Galani who missed the opportunity to be the man who launched Priyanka Chopra.

Make-up Artiste Jaywant Thakre Reveals PeeCee Lost 7 Films During That Time

While revealing that owing to her nose surgery disaster, Priyanka lost seven films, he said, "When I did the make-up for Shilpa Shetty during Dhadkan, there was a cut clearly visible across her nose (after cosmetic surgery). It was my job as the make-up man to take care of it and nobody saw that cut in the film."

"Between the make-up man and the cameraman, such things can be easily handled. Priyanka's nose was also manageable. It wasn't the kind of disaster that the media and the industry made it out to be."

After Nose, Priyanka Underwent Lips Surgery & Even That Too Went Wrong

Anil Sharma, who actually launched Priyanka Chopra reveals, "After signing her, I'd gone to the US and Canada for three or four months. When I came back and started working on the script, I began to hear that she'd had some surgery done, that she wanted pouting lips like Julia Roberts."

Everything Was Going Against Priyanka

"I hadn't met her for a while because after my first few meetings with her, I was confident that she would be a very good actress, I knew that I wouldn't have to slog over her performance... But when I returned, I met Pravinbhai of Time (then a popular production house) and he told me that she'd been dropped from three or four films."

Anil Sharma Refused To Recognize Priyanka

"He also put a photograph before me. Of a girl in a bathing suit coming out of the pool. I told him, ‘This is not Priyanka, this is someone else. This girl is really awful looking while Priyanka is a pretty girl with a beautiful smile.' He insisted that the girl in the photograph was Priyanka. I was shocked, so I called her and she came to meet me with her mother..."

Priyanka Was About To Leave Mumbai & Return To Bareilly

‘When I looked at her, I burst out angrily and asked her, ‘Where was the need to do all this?' Mother and daughter got very emotional at this meeting and they explained that she'd had surgery done, it would take six to seven months for the nose to heal.

Since she'd been dropped from three or four other films, they were going back to Bareilly and they returned my cheque to me. Yes, that was a very dignified thing to do. They were very decent, cultured people," he noted appreciatively.

Priyanka Made It To Her Debut And The Rest Is History..

"She was determined, unmein kshamta thi (she had the ability), that's why she succeeded. As a film-maker, I had only the small role of presenting her on the screen in the right way," he asserted.

"I used to tell her that she had very seductive eyes and a lovely husky voice. I knew she'd do very well. Par kitni door kaun jata hai yeh toh Ishwar hi bata sakta hai (But how far a person will go is something only god can tell you). By god's grace, her choice of films also turned out well for her."

