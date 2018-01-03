 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Talks About The Importance Of Taking 'Risks' In Life!

Nobody in this world have achieved something big without taking risks in life and only the bold have gone far in achieving whatever they've desired. Priyanka Chopra stressed on the importance of taking risks in making one's dream come true and opened up to Forbes by saying,

"When I was younger, I never saw a long-term plan. I am not from the film community; my career has always been full of risky choices and I took decisions off the paved path. My greatest risk was me not knowing that I was taking a risk."