Priyanka Chopra Talks About The Importance Of Taking 'Risks' In Life!

Nobody in this world have achieved something big without taking risks in life and only the bold have gone far in achieving whatever they've desired. Priyanka Chopra stressed on the importance of taking risks in making one's dream come true and opened up to Forbes by saying,

"When I was younger, I never saw a long-term plan. I am not from the film community; my career has always been full of risky choices and I took decisions off the paved path. My greatest risk was me not knowing that I was taking a risk."

She also revealed that her biggest risk in life was starring in a negative role in Aitraaz in 2004.

But her risk paid off as Aitraaz ended up doing well at the box office and her character was highly appreciated.

"While shooting for the movie, people warned me that it was a wrong career move and that I would get stuck with vamp-type roles. It scared me like hell."

The same risky approach paid off in Madhur Bhandarkar's Fashion as well, which released in 2008.

She calculated risks in life has made Priyanka Chopra who she is today!

It's good to see Priyanka Chopra stressing on the importance of taking risks in life in achieving one's dream.

Priyanka Chopra is currently in the USA for the shoot of her upcoming Hollywood film A Kid Like Jake.

She already has two Hollywood films up her sleeve and it's scheduled to hit the theatres in 2018.

Sadly, Priyanka Chopra has still not given her nod to star in any Bollywood film yet.

Her focus is solely on Hollywood as of now and we're sure she'll find success there as well.

Story first published: Wednesday, January 3, 2018, 13:37 [IST]
