 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra On Trolls: Hateful Comments Can Affect Even The Strongest People, They Affect Me Too

While social media is a great connecting medium, there's also an ugly side to it in the form of trolls, negative comments and body-shaming. Our B-town celebrities often find themselves at the brunt of ugly trolls and unsavoury comments. Even Priyanka Chopra has been trolled many times, but the actress knews how to give it back to them like a boss.

At the ongoing Facebook event called Social For Good, the 'Quantico' actress opened up about dealing with trolls. Priyanka recalled an incident where she was heavily trolled for sharing a photo with her dog Diana.

Speaking about it, Priyanka narrated, "I posted a picture with my dog Diana and I got comments like you are going nowhere just like that dog. You are not even Indian anymore. I was said I look like over cooked tomato on my selfie."

Further talking about how celebrities have to go through trolls every now and then, the 'desi girl' said, "Trollers have their own life. If they do negative comment, why not focus on the positive comments."

She further added, "Hateful comments can affect even the strongest people. They affect me too. These trolls have the nastiest things to say, but they won't say it in the face."

Priyanka said, "My fans are amazing, they are like my personal army! Whenever somebody trolls me, I retweet them and then my army goes after them."

"I really believe bullies aren't just born bullies. It starts at home. Change the conversation," the actress further quipped.

