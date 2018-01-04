 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Begins To Shoot For Quantico In Chilly Winters! View Pictures

Subscribe to Filmibeat
Priyanka Chopra is back in New York City and has begun shooting for her television series Quantico in the chilly winters. The stunning PeeCee is seen wearing a black trench coat, thigh length boots and gloves to keep her warm from the extreme cold conditions.
The first leg of Quantico was shot in the sunny Italy and the second leg is now being shot in the chilly NYC. Check out the pictures below...
New York City
The shoot is held in New York City and it's cold as hell and filled with ice and snow.
Trench Coat
Priyanka Chopra is wearing a trench coat, thigh high boots and gloves to keep herself warm in the chilly conditions.
Read more about: priyanka chopra, quantico
Story first published: Thursday, January 4, 2018, 13:39 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 4, 2018