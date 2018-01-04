 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Begins To Shoot For Quantico In Chilly Winters! View Pictures

Priyanka Chopra Begins To Shoot For Quantico In Chilly Winters! View Pictures

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Priyanka Chopra is back in New York City and has begun shooting for her television series Quantico in the chilly winters. The stunning PeeCee is seen wearing a black trench coat, thigh length boots and gloves to keep her warm from the extreme cold conditions.

The first leg of Quantico was shot in the sunny Italy and the second leg is now being shot in the chilly NYC. Check out the pictures below...

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra starts shooting for her upcoming television series Quantico.

New York City

New York City

The shoot is held in New York City and it's cold as hell and filled with ice and snow.

Trench Coat

Trench Coat

Priyanka Chopra is wearing a trench coat, thigh high boots and gloves to keep herself warm in the chilly conditions.

Worldwide Fanfare

Worldwide Fanfare

She also posed with Indian fans during the shoot of Quantico in New York City.

Happy Times

Happy Times

PeeCee is truly having one helluva time shooting for Quantico in NYC, folks!

Too Cold

Too Cold

Due to the extreme cold conditions, she covered her ears as well.

Quantico Shoot

Quantico Shoot

The first leg of Quantico was shot in Italy and the second leg is being shot in NYC.

PeeCee

PeeCee

Be it extreme cold or hot, Priyanka Chopra will always be present for shoots no matter what the conditions are.

Priyanka Chopra
Read more about: priyanka chopra, quantico
Story first published: Thursday, January 4, 2018, 13:39 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 4, 2018
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat