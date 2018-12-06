 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra REACTS To The INSULTING US Article; Here's What She Has To Say!

Here's Priyanka Chopra's Reaction About The Racist Article

"I don't even want to react or comment. It's not even in my stratosphere. I'm in a happy place at this moment. These kinds of random things can't disturb it," said Priyanka Chopra as she attended the Bumble Bee launch with hubby Nick Jonas.

Nick Jonas Remained Mum

As Priyanka Chopra reacted to the article by giving a statement, Nick Jonas chose to remain mum and ignored it completely.

The Cut Faces Heat From All Corners

A lot of people are lashing out against the website for publishing such sexist and racist article and not able to face the heat from all corners, the website has now deleted the article and apologised for the insensitivity.

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

Everyone knows that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' relationship is nothing but true love and we're glad that a lot of people took a stand against hatred by supporting PeeCee and Nick. Racism and sexism has no place in the modern world and should be called out immediately.