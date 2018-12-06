English
Priyanka Chopra REACTS To The INSULTING US Article; Here's What She Has To Say!

By
    A storm was raised as a leading US website The Cut published an article calling Priyanka Chopra "a fraud and a scam artist" for marrying Nick Jonas and used filthy words to describe their relationship. While twitterati were up in arms against the article for spewing venom against the actress, they also lashed out against the website for publishing such hate filled content right after a wedding and called it "sexist, racist and xenophobic."

    Here's Priyanka Chopra's Reaction About The Racist Article

    "I don't even want to react or comment. It's not even in my stratosphere. I'm in a happy place at this moment. These kinds of random things can't disturb it," said Priyanka Chopra as she attended the Bumble Bee launch with hubby Nick Jonas.

    Nick Jonas Remained Mum

    As Priyanka Chopra reacted to the article by giving a statement, Nick Jonas chose to remain mum and ignored it completely.

    The Cut Faces Heat From All Corners

    A lot of people are lashing out against the website for publishing such sexist and racist article and not able to face the heat from all corners, the website has now deleted the article and apologised for the insensitivity.

    Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas

    Everyone knows that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' relationship is nothing but true love and we're glad that a lot of people took a stand against hatred by supporting PeeCee and Nick. Racism and sexism has no place in the modern world and should be called out immediately.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 6, 2018, 10:27 [IST]
