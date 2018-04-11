 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She Got REJECTED For A Film Because Of Her Skin Color!

The Pay Gap Is Staggering

Priyanka was quoted as saying, "I feel it every year, especially when you're doing movies with really big actors, whether it's in India or America. If an actor is getting 100 bucks, the conversation will start with max, like, 8 bucks. The gap is that staggering."

Priyanka Speaks The Harsh Reality

"In America, we don't talk about it as brashly, whereas in India the issue is not skirted around. I've been told straight up, if it's a female role in a movie with big, male actors attached, your worth is not really considered as much. It happens in both countries, it's just that here, it's hidden behind other things. In America, everyone is so worried about being liable that they don't want to say anything wrong, but they end up doing it anyway."

Priyanka On The Renumeration She Deserves

"I'm a producer, so I understand how much of an asset, as an actor, I would be on a project.I don't negotiate-I make my [agent] negotiate. That's step one. But I think negotiating is important. I'm not someone who is demanding. I'm conversational."

She Will Never Demand Ridiculous Amount Of Money

"So when I talk money, I'm not going to be asking for ridiculous amounts that I might not be able to bring back. It starts with me being logical and saying, ‘I deserve that much in numeration. These are the returns that I see myself bringing to the table.' And, usually most people come around when you place it like that," PeeCee further added.

Here's Comes A Shocker

Priyanka also opened up about an incident where she lost out on a movie due to her skin color. Isn't that quite shocking?

They Turned Her Down For This Reason

Speaking about it, Priyanka said, "It happened last year. I was out for a movie, and somebody [from the studio] called one of my agents and said, ‘She's the wrong-what word did they used?-‘physicality.'

Priyanka Was Affected By The Rejection

"So in my defense as an actor, I'm like, ‘Do I need to be skinnier? Do I need to get in shape? Do I need to have abs?' Like, what does ‘wrong physicality' mean?" And then my agent broke it down for me. Like, ‘I think, Priy, they meant that they wanted someone who's not brown.' It affected me," the 'Quantico' actress revealed.