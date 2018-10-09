India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
'Pahuna' Film I Believed In From The Word Go: Priyanka Chopra

    Priyanka Chopra on Monday said she had faith in her maiden Sikkimese production Pahuna (The Little Visitors) right from the outset. The film, produced under Purple Pebble Pictures, was adjudged Best Film (Jury Choice) and Special Mention by Professional Jury in The International Feature Film Category at SCHLINGEL International Children's Film Festival in Germany.

    "'Pahuna'. A film I've believed in from the word go! Love the response it's getting worldwide. Can't wait to see what's in store for our film next! Congrats team @PurplePebblePic for winning the 'Best Film (Jury's choice)' and a special mention at the #SchlingelFilmFestival," Priyanka wrote on Twitter.

    Director Pakhi A Tyrewala, thanked the actor-producer for her unwavering faith in the film. "It's true. Only person who repeatedly told me that I made a good film whenever I doubted it. She always had faith in 'Pahuna'. Thanks @priyankachopra," Pakhi replied to Priyanka's tweet.

    To this the actor responded saying, "Always @PaakhiATyrewala I truly believe in the power of talent and hard work. And you are exactly that. #Pahuna is an amazing film and I'm so proud of it and you. Congratulations to everyone who worked on it @PurplePebblePic and the cast and crew!" 

    The film revolves around three Nepali children who get separated from their parents, escape the Maoists agitation in Nepal and flee to  Sikkim. Pahuna had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year.

    Credits - PTI

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 14:43 [IST]
