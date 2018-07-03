English
 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra Served A Notice By BMC For Illegal Constructions At Her Office Premises!

Priyanka Chopra Served A Notice By BMC For Illegal Constructions At Her Office Premises!

    Priyanka Chopra has been served with a notice by the BMC for unauthorised construction in the premises of her Oshiwara office and the adjoining commercial premise rented out by her. A TOI report stated BMC said that they have received five complaints from people who visited the Charisma Beauty Spa and Salon along with a municipal corporator.

    The complaint alleges that illegal alterations have been made in the spa, which includes the addition of an unauthorised mezzanine floor. Reportedly, the BMC has sent two separate notices to the owners and occupants after finding these violations during a check of the premises.

    pc

    Manik Soni who manages the spa told the BMC official that he had took the premise on rent after entering into agreement with Chopra and her mother. Further when the leading daily called Soni for his reaction on Monday, his representative responded the call stating that they are tenant at the premises and he promised to provide their reply after half an hour but didn't call back.

    The TOI report further quoted a senior BMC official as saying, "We earlier wrote them asking to regularize the unauthorized changed after paying the penalty and removed other illegal changes which cannot be approved. But they didn't bother to pay any attention after which we sent them notice under the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act (MRTP). If they fail to reply on this, we will demolish the illegal construction at both the premises."

    Priyanka also has the option to regularize some of the irregularities after paying a penalty.

    priyanka chopra
