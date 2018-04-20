 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Shows What A Good 'Friend' She Is To Deepika Padukone!

Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone were pitted against each other for quiet a few years now and the fight even went on till Hollywood. Though Priyanka and Deepika were cordial whenever they met, they didn't really seem to be very friendly with each other. However, it looks like their competition is just a myth as Priyanka Chopra of all people, took to Twitter and congratulated Deepika Padukone for making it to the list of Time - 100 Most Influential People around the world.

It's truly a big achievement and it took blood, sweat and tears for Deepika to even reach there. PeeCee congratulated Deeps by tweeting, "So happy and proud to see my friends @deepikapadukone and @imVkohli on the #Time100 list. Big congratulations and so well deserved #DesiPower #Represent." It's great to see Priyanka Chopra calling Deepika Padukone as her 'friend' and we're really glad to see the so called 'competition' between them come to a full stop.

Deepika Padukone – Time's 100 Most Influential People When Time announced that Deepika Padukone is among the 100 Most Influential People in 2018, she took to Instagram saying, "What an absolute honour!🙏🏽 #TIME100 @time." Ranveer Singh Jumped In The Comments Section As soon as Deepika Posted about her Time achievement on Instagram, Ranveer Singh jumped in the comments section saying, "QUEEN" and also put an emoji of a crown. Well, this shows the biggest fan of Deepika Padukone is her boyfriend Ranveer Singh itself, folks! So great, right? Indians On The List Apart from Deepika Padukone, Virat Kohli is also named in the Time's 100 Most Influential People 2018 and master blaster Sachin Tendulkar's quote in the magazine stands out. He said, "Virat took the criticism he faced during a disappointing West Indies series and returned home with a goal: to improve not only his technique, but also his fitness level. He's never looked back." Many More To Come! We're sure that Deepika Padukone will remain strong and influential for many more years to come and we won't be surprised if she's named Time's 100 Most Influential People for another five years in a row.

