 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra SHAME On You! Indians Disgusted Upon Showing Them As Terrorists In Quantico

Shame On Priyanka Chopra, Says Twitterati

This user took to Twitter and showed his disgust by saying "Shame on Quantico" and "Shame on Priyanka Chopra". The anger and frustration are evident as no Indian national has ever set off a bomb, just to frame Pakistan.

This User Tags Donald Trump

Another frustrated user tags the President of the United States, Donald Trump and ires his complaint to him stating that Quantico has a secret ploy to defame India and all of this is being done deliberately.

This Is Not True!

Another user says there's no need to blame others when we as Indians don't stand up for each other and the tweet was directed to the Quantico star Priyanka Chopra.

Ridiculous & Non Sense

This user questioned the motives of Priyanka Chopra and Quantico by called the entire show as "ridiculous and nonsensical stuff."

The Rohingya Crisis

This user connected Priyanka Chopra's support of Bangladeshi Rohingyas by saying that she supports them and not her own countrymen. The user even stated that PeeCee is now a money hungry actress.

Upset & Angry

It looks like Indians are now getting a feel that Priyanka Chopra has turned her back against them and is focused on making a career in Hollywood, even at the cost of defaming India.

Be Sensible

While Twitter was ablaze with the Priyanka Chopra's Quantico controversy, a user asked his fellow countrymen to not use abusive language to Priyanka Chopra as that will hamper the entire conversation and make them look in a bad light.