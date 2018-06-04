 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra SHAME On You! Indians Disgusted Upon Showing Them As Terrorists In Quantico

Related Articles
The latest episode of Priyanka Chopra starrer Quantico has not gone down well with a lot of Indians as the plot show Indian nationals plotting to blow up Manhattan, New York, just to frame it on Pakistan so that the neighbouring country can look bad in front of the United States and the world. Also, several people took offence with the term 'Indian nationalists' used on the show and took to Twitter slamming Priyanka Chopra and Quantico.
A Twitter user named Aadit Kapadia narrated the storyline on his handle by saying, "In this episode PC discovers a rudraksh mala (not kidding) on the terrorist and then concludes that these are Indian nationalists trying to blow a bomb in NYC and blame Pakistan for it and that's how the episode unfolds from there... seriously ridiculous stuff." We wonder what Priyanka Chopra has to say about the backlash from her fans back in India.
Shame On Priyanka Chopra, Says Twitterati
This user took to Twitter and showed his disgust by saying "Shame on Quantico" and "Shame on Priyanka Chopra". The anger and frustration are evident as no Indian national has ever set off a bomb, just to frame Pakistan.
This User Tags Donald Trump
Another frustrated user tags the President of the United States, Donald Trump and ires his complaint to him stating that Quantico has a secret ploy to defame India and all of this is being done deliberately.
This Is Not True!
Another user says there's no need to blame others when we as Indians don't stand up for each other and the tweet was directed to the Quantico star Priyanka Chopra.
Ridiculous & Non Sense
This user questioned the motives of Priyanka Chopra and Quantico by called the entire show as "ridiculous and nonsensical stuff."
The Rohingya Crisis
This user connected Priyanka Chopra's support of Bangladeshi Rohingyas by saying that she supports them and not her own countrymen. The user even stated that PeeCee is now a money hungry actress.
Upset & Angry
It looks like Indians are now getting a feel that Priyanka Chopra has turned her back against them and is focused on making a career in Hollywood, even at the cost of defaming India.
Be Sensible
While Twitter was ablaze with the Priyanka Chopra's Quantico controversy, a user asked his fellow countrymen to not use abusive language to Priyanka Chopra as that will hamper the entire conversation and make them look in a bad light.
