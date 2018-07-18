 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra Spotted Celebrating B'day With Nick Jonas; Madhu Chopra Comments On Their Marriage

Related Articles
Who doesn't love to celebrate their special day with their special ones? We all do and our 'desi girl' Priyanka Chopra is no different! PeeCee is seen celebrating her 36th birthday with her boyfriend, Nick Jonas, and boy, they look so good. They were snapped coming out of restaurants and we are curious to know how Nick made her birthday special. Check out their pictures right now and also read what Priyanka's mommy, Madhu Chopra has to say about their marriage.
PeeCee Snapped With Nick
Priyanka Chopra snapped with Nick Jonas, while coming out of a restaurant. Recently, Priyanka had revealed what are her preferences when it came to gifts.
Did Nick Write A Letter For His Lady-love?
Priyanka had said, "I'm not the chocolate and flowers kind of girl. I mean I love gifts, of course, I love gifts, which girl doesn't? But I think it's the written word that always makes me happy something written down, a letter, a note."
Meanwhile, Madhu Chopra Was Asked About Priyanka's Marriage
Rumours of engagement and wedding are rife, and Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was asked about it while interacting with media at an event.
When asked if the Chopras are getting serious about the wedding plans, she replied, "Are you serious or not? If you are, we also shall become serious."
What Did She Gift Her Daughter?
When asked what is she planning to gift her daughter on her birthday, she replied, "Gifts don't work with us, we just write sweet words for each other."
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in A Kid Like Jake, Isn't It Romantic? and Bharat.
