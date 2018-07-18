 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra Spotted Celebrating B'day With Nick Jonas; Madhu Chopra Comments On Their Marriage

PeeCee Snapped With Nick

Priyanka Chopra snapped with Nick Jonas, while coming out of a restaurant. Recently, Priyanka had revealed what are her preferences when it came to gifts.

Did Nick Write A Letter For His Lady-love?

Priyanka had said, "I'm not the chocolate and flowers kind of girl. I mean I love gifts, of course, I love gifts, which girl doesn't? But I think it's the written word that always makes me happy something written down, a letter, a note."

Meanwhile, Madhu Chopra Was Asked About Priyanka's Marriage

Rumours of engagement and wedding are rife, and Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra was asked about it while interacting with media at an event.

When asked if the Chopras are getting serious about the wedding plans, she replied, "Are you serious or not? If you are, we also shall become serious."

What Did She Gift Her Daughter?

When asked what is she planning to gift her daughter on her birthday, she replied, "Gifts don't work with us, we just write sweet words for each other."

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in A Kid Like Jake, Isn't It Romantic? and Bharat.