 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra SPOTTED Getting COZY With Nick Jonas On A Yacht, Is Love Finally In The Air?

While Priyanka Chopra's professional life is going great guns, the actress has lately been extremely guarded about her personal life. In the past, PeeCee has been linked with various actors. She had set several tongues wagging when she attended the Met Gala 2017 with Nick Jonas. Of course, the duo back then maintained that it happened by 'luck'.
Recently Priyanka was spotted cuddling up-to Nick while on a holiday with their friends in accordance to celebrate Memorial Day in the USA and the pictures are going viral all over the internet. Check them out right away here-
Ahem-Ahem, What's Cooking?
In the above picture, PeeCee is seen cuddling up to Nick Jonas and sharing a quilt with him. This photo indeed speaks a thousand words.
This Isn't The First Time
There were strong murmurs about a possible romance brewing between Priyanka and Nick Jonas as the duo were spotted together on a baseball date prior to this.
Remember This?
PeeCee and Nicks made several heads turn when they both walked the red carpet in Ralph Lauren at MET Gala 2017. Speculations were rife about them being a couple.
When Priyanka Was Asked If She Is Dating Nick Jonas?
Earlier on Jimmy Kimmel's show, PeeCee had said "We were both wearing Ralph Lauren and so we decided to go together. It was fun. I didn't ask his age. What is it? 11?"
Some Great Time
On the other hand, Nick had said, "We met through a mutual friend who she did Quantico with, this guy Graham and we met up like in New York the first time and the same day I think we found out that we are both going to the MET gala with Ralph Lauren. And as strange as it sounds but we couldn't have planned it. We just had a great time. She's a lovely person and I'm dying now to go to India."
Nick Is Dying To Visit India; Thanks To PC!
"I've never been (to India). But I'm dying to go and I have now heard from Priyanka, my new friend a lot about it. Just given me a lot of names of place to go if I go there," he had further added.
On the Bollywood front, PeeCee will be next seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat.
Meanwhile what do you folks think of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas as a couple? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.
