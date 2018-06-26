 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra Takes Her Romance With Nick Jonas To Goa; Introduces Him To Her Family & Friends!

Bonding Over Food

Nick and Priyanka are seen having a sumptuous lunch with her family and friends. That elaborate spread on the table looks absolutely lip-smacking!

Here's one more picture of Nick from the Goa vacation. Isn't it happy vibes all over?

Did Sonam's Sister Just Confirm About Nick-Priyanka Dating?

Recently Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram story and applauded Priyanka for having the time of her life. She said, "Let's all take a moment and acknowledge that Priyanka Chopra is living her best life right now... and let me just say this."

Hmm...This Is What Priyanka's Mother Has To Say About Nick!

When a leading daily asked Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra about her opinion on PeeCee's love interest, she had said, "We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn't get the time to know him that well. I've met him for the first time, so it's too early to form an opinion."

Dating Tales

Rumors about Nick and Priyanka being a couple first cropped when there were snapped together while celebrating Memorial Day with friends. Since then, the couple has been spending a lot of time with each other.

The Chopra Sisters Have A Blast In The Rains

Parineeti who is vacaying with Priyanka and Nick in Goa recently posted a video where she and Priyanka are seen getting drenched in the rain with some Tip tip barsa paani.