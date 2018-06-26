 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra Takes Her Romance With Nick Jonas To Goa; Introduces Him To Her Family & Friends!

Related Articles
Priyanka Chopra has lately been grabbing a lot of eyeballs across the globe for her relationship with Nick Jonas. Right from posting adorable comments on each other's Instagram posts to going on dinner dates, the couple have been painting the town red with their new-found romance. PeeCee was Nick's date at his cousin's wedding where she caught up with his family. Next, it was the ;Quantico' actress's turn to play host. Nick is currently in India to visit her family and perhaps make it official.
Yesterday, we told you about the reports doing the rounds about how PeeCee skipped IIFA Awards this year and preferred to spend some time with her alleged beau. The couple is currently vacationing in Goa with Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra and other members of the family. We bring you a sneak-peek of their fam-jam that you just shouldn't miss-
Bonding Over Food
Nick and Priyanka are seen having a sumptuous lunch with her family and friends. That elaborate spread on the table looks absolutely lip-smacking!
One More Click
Here's one more picture of Nick from the Goa vacation. Isn't it happy vibes all over?
Did Sonam's Sister Just Confirm About Nick-Priyanka Dating?
Recently Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor took to her Instagram story and applauded Priyanka for having the time of her life. She said, "Let's all take a moment and acknowledge that Priyanka Chopra is living her best life right now... and let me just say this."
Hmm...This Is What Priyanka's Mother Has To Say About Nick!
When a leading daily asked Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra about her opinion on PeeCee's love interest, she had said, "We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn't get the time to know him that well. I've met him for the first time, so it's too early to form an opinion."
Dating Tales
Rumors about Nick and Priyanka being a couple first cropped when there were snapped together while celebrating Memorial Day with friends. Since then, the couple has been spending a lot of time with each other.
The Chopra Sisters Have A Blast In The Rains
Parineeti who is vacaying with Priyanka and Nick in Goa recently posted a video where she and Priyanka are seen getting drenched in the rain with some Tip tip barsa paani.
Check out the video here-
Not a cheesy Chopra sister performance. Nope. @priyankachopra #DancingInTheRain
A post shared by Parineeti Chopra (@parineetichopra) on Jun 25, 2018 at 5:34am PDT
Meanwhile, there are even reports pouring in that Priyanka might soon move in with Nick.
