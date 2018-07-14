English
Priyanka Chopra Talks About Her Boyfriend Nick Jonas; Says They Are Getting To Know Each Other!

    Priyanka Chopra has lately been grabbing a lot of headlines for her alleged romance with American singer-composer Nick Jonas. From going out on dinner dates, posting lovey-dovey comments on each other's social media posts to vacaying together on the beaches of Goa, the lovebirds have been dropping subtle hints that they are serious about each other.

    And now for the very first time, Priyanka has opened up about her relationship with Nick while speaking to People magazine. Scroll down to read what she had to share-

    This Is What Priyanka Had To Say About Her Affair With Nick & Their India Trip

    "We're getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him," the actress admitted to the magazine.

    Nick Enjoyed His Trip To India

    "That's what he said. I think he really enjoyed it," Priyanka was quoted as saying.

    Nick Is Enjoying Priyanka's Company

    "It was really beautiful. He had a great time," the actress said when asked about trip to Goa and attending Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony.

    Travelling With A Partner For Some Can Be A Milestone In Their Relationship But PeeCee Says...

    "To me, my whole life is about traveling.I travel every two weeks on a different plane. My family flies over, my friends fly with me. It's not a big deal in my world. It's my normal."

    Priyanka Wants To Get Married

    In yet another interview with a magazine, Priyanka said that she loves the idea of getting married and totally wants to get hitched sometime. Hmmm, do we hear wedding bells ringing soon, PeeCee?

    On The Work Front

    After missing from the Bollywood circuit for a long time, PeeCee is back with a bang with two films- Salman Khan's 'Bharat' and Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink'. Well, we just can't wait to watch her back on the big screen!

    Story first published: Saturday, July 14, 2018, 12:02 [IST]
