 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra Thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi For Attending Her Wedding Reception!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- China: Elderly Couple Loses Way To Home In Smog; Kept Roaming Around For 9 Hours
-
- Gautam Gambhir Retires: Top Moments From His Career
- The New Tata Harrier Will Have A Starting Price Of Rs 16 Lakh 'On-Road'
- JioGigaFiber Effect: Airtel Comes Up With Different Broadband Strategy
- PM Narendra Modi Graces Priyanka-Nick's Reception
- Do You Know How These Three Countries Control The Petrol Price You Pay?
- Enthralling Places To Visit In Kannan Devan Hills
- Follow These Things To Change Your Life Forever
Priyanka Chopra expressed her gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attending her wedding reception here. Priyanka, who got married to American singer Nick Jonas last weekend in a lavish twin wedding ceremony in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, appeared for a photo-op at Hotel Taj Palace in the national capital. PM Modi was one of the prominent dignitaries at the event which was a close-knit affair with family and close friends.
Priyanka Chopra Thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter to thank the prime minister of India Narendra Modi for his blessings. Tagging Nick JOnas, the 36-year-old actor wrote, "A heartfelt thank you to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for gracing us with your presence. Touched by your kind words and blessings."
The Security Was Beefed Up During Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas' Reception!
Similar to the two-part nuptials, the reception was also a fiercely guarded event. There was tight security around the luxury hotel and since the Prime Minister attended the event, policemen were also on their toes.
The Big Fat Indian Wedding
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, 26, exchanged wedding vows on December 1 at Jodhpur's majestic the Taj Umaid Bhawan Palace in a Catholic ceremony officiated by the groom's father Kevin Jonas Sr. It was followed by an equally grand wedding as per Hindu traditions on December 2. Congratulations have been pouring in - both from within the fraternity and outside - since the couple first exchanged vows.
Narendra Modi Congratulated The Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas
The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi took to Instagram and congratulated the couple by saying, "Congratulations @priyankachopra and @nickjonas. Wishing you a happy married life."
Most Read: Papa Jonas Welcomes Priyanka Chopra To The Family With A Heartfelt Note!
A heartfelt thank you to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for gracing us with your presence. Touched by your kind words and blessings. @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/ktGguBra0N— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) December 5, 2018
(Imputs From News)