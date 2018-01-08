 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Joins The '#TimesUp' Movement That Kick-started At The Golden Globe Awards 2018!

It looks like the #TimesUp moment, which kick-started today at the Golden Globe Awards 2018, is taking the Internet by storm and Hollywood celebrities have been tweeting about it. Our very own Priyanka Chopra joined the bandwagon of the 'TimesUp' campaign and tweeted,
"Today we wear black. Wherever you are, whoever you are, whatever you're doing... Join us #TimesUp #WhyWeWearBlack" along with a picture that read, "On Sunday we wear black: To stand in solidarity with women and men everywhere who have been silenced by discrimination, harassment or abuse."
Priyanka Chopra took to Twitter and joined the #TimesUp movement that stands against sexual harassment.
The #TimesUp campaign kick-started at the Golden Globes Awards 2018 and celebrities have been talking and tweeting about it.
The #TimesUp campaign wants people to dress in black outfits to show solidarity and support to people who were harassed.
Just a few days ago, the Internet was buzzing with #MeToo campaign and now it's #Timesup.
Priyanka Chopra has always lent her support whenever it's for a social cause both in India and the United States.