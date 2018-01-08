 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Joins The '#TimesUp' Movement That Kick-started At The Golden Globe Awards 2018!

It looks like the #TimesUp moment, which kick-started today at the Golden Globe Awards 2018, is taking the Internet by storm and Hollywood celebrities have been tweeting about it. Our very own Priyanka Chopra joined the bandwagon of the 'TimesUp' campaign and tweeted,

"Today we wear black. Wherever you are, whoever you are, whatever you're doing... Join us #TimesUp #WhyWeWearBlack" along with a picture that read, "On Sunday we wear black: To stand in solidarity with women and men everywhere who have been silenced by discrimination, harassment or abuse."