 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Was 'Scammed' Into Talking About Prince Harry- Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding!

Related Articles
- CONFIRMED! Priyanka Chopra Will Be Attending Prince Harry- Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding
- Sunil Grover Bags Bollywood Biggie, To Play Salman Khan’s Friend In The Film Bharat!
- Meghan Markle Will Be A Princess For The People: Priyanka Chopra
- Priyanka Chopra Shows What A Good 'Friend' She Is To Deepika Padukone!
- Priyanka Chopra: I Came From A Family Where Everyone Questioned My Decision To Become An Actor
- When Priyanka Chopra Took A Dig At Shahrukh Khan & Said No One Can Play Junglee Billi Better Than Me
- Priyanka Chopra Meets PM Narendra Modi At The Partners Forum 2018!
- Aishwarya Rai, Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone Declared World’s Most Admired Women Of 2018!
- Priyanka Chopra Spotted In Delhi, Says 'Women Being Vocal Is Still New To The World'
- Priyanka Chopra Reveals How She Got REJECTED For A Film Because Of Her Skin Color!
- Will Shahrukh, Aamir & Salman Khan Support Deepika Padukone's Stand On Gender Pay Disparity?
There has been a lot of buzz going around Prince Harry- Meghan Markle's royal wedding which is supposed to take place on May 19 2018 at the St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. What grabbed everybody's attention was the news that Priyanka Chopra who is known to be quite close to the Meghan will be attending her D-day.
However now, the 'Quantico' actress has claimed that she was 'scammed' into spilling details on her possible involvement in the royal wedding. Priyanka recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon's show 'The Tonight Show' to clear the mystery. Here's what she had to share-
Priyanka Was 'Scammed' Into Accepting That She Will Attend Meghan's Wedding
She told Jimmy Fallon, "While I was doing promo for that, I got scammed into it, because everyone's like, ‘Do you know what you're wearing for the next month? You have all these events.' And I was like, ‘I'm trying to figure it out'. So I sort have, may have, gotten a little scammed."
She Refused To Spill The Beans
Even when Fallon pushed PeeCee for an answer on whether or not she will be attending the May 19 nuptials, the actress remained tight-lipped about it.
Priyanka Is Happy For Meghan
"More than anything, attending or not, I'm just really happy for a friend of mine. Like, it's a big day, for your friend, and you should be happy about it."
On What She Is Planning To Gift Meghan On Her Wedding
Recently on the show 'Good Morning America', Priyanka was asked about what gift she's planning to give Meghan on her wedding. To this, she quipped, "
I've been struggling with that myself! I think you just have to think about the person you're getting the gift for. Because really, what do you give a Princess?". She asked the kid who had asked the question, "You think you should give a princess a frog? Most princesses like frogs! We'll have to think about this one." Aww, that's such a cute answer!
Priyanka Confirmed She Is Not The Bridesmaid
She further shared, "I'm super excited about her and her big day. I feel like it's not just going to be life-changing for both of them. It's life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons and I feel Meghan has the potential to be that."
On the home front, Priyanka will be seen sharing screen space with Salman Khan after a gap of ten years. Speaking to Esquire magazine, she shared, " I've finished up two films: A Kid Like Jake, which comes out in June. And Isn't it Romantic?, which comes out Valentine's Day 2019. I play a spoiled rich woman who is a yoga guru, which is not a thing. [Bharat] is the Indian movie I signed this year. It's the quintessential Bollywood movie, which I haven't done in many years. A lot of them were dramatic and thematic. This one's going to be out and out entertainment. I'm excited! I haven't been back to do a movie in two or three years now."
For all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment, Subscribe to Filmibeat.