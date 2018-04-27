 »   »   » Priyanka Chopra Was 'Scammed' Into Talking About Prince Harry- Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding!

Priyanka Was 'Scammed' Into Accepting That She Will Attend Meghan's Wedding

She told Jimmy Fallon, "While I was doing promo for that, I got scammed into it, because everyone's like, ‘Do you know what you're wearing for the next month? You have all these events.' And I was like, ‘I'm trying to figure it out'. So I sort have, may have, gotten a little scammed."



She Refused To Spill The Beans

Even when Fallon pushed PeeCee for an answer on whether or not she will be attending the May 19 nuptials, the actress remained tight-lipped about it.



Priyanka Is Happy For Meghan

"More than anything, attending or not, I'm just really happy for a friend of mine. Like, it's a big day, for your friend, and you should be happy about it."



On What She Is Planning To Gift Meghan On Her Wedding

Recently on the show 'Good Morning America', Priyanka was asked about what gift she's planning to give Meghan on her wedding. To this, she quipped, "

I've been struggling with that myself! I think you just have to think about the person you're getting the gift for. Because really, what do you give a Princess?". She asked the kid who had asked the question, "You think you should give a princess a frog? Most princesses like frogs! We'll have to think about this one." Aww, that's such a cute answer!



Priyanka Confirmed She Is Not The Bridesmaid

She further shared, "I'm super excited about her and her big day. I feel like it's not just going to be life-changing for both of them. It's life-changing for the world that needs to see strong women as icons and I feel Meghan has the potential to be that."

