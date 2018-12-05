 »   »   »  After Deepika-Ranveer, Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Pictures Turn Into A Meme!

If you are in sync with internet culture, you would know how quickly any picture turns into a meme. While sometimes netizens go all offensive, sometimes their memes are really funny, without hurting anyone's sentiments. And the same has happened with Priyanka Chopra's wedding picture. The nation is pretty delighted with her official wedding pictures and some are excited to such an extent that they turned PeeCee's wedding picture into a meme!

It all started when Priyanka's wedding video surfaced on the social media, in which the lady can be seen walking the aisle in 75-feet tulle veil! Have a look at Twitterati reactions below and we bet it will leave you in splits!

priyanka chopra's veil is bigger and brighter than my future pic.twitter.com/7UhoGBz92T — b.🎄❄️ (@foutted) December 4, 2018

I wonder if I can rent out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding cake on AirBnB.



JK! As if I could afford a night's stay in that house. pic.twitter.com/ywHn58bWZP — Hanna "Noble Warrior Hero" Flint (@HannaFlint) December 4, 2018

Ever thought u'd see the Lady of Winterfell, clad in a Lehenga, partying out at someone's wedding? Perhaps It's the first wedding where she's seen happy & smiling! 😜

**that wolf tattoo is lit AF! 🔥#WinterisHere #HouseStark 🐺 #SophieTurner #PriyankaKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/zkgJEHbE65 — Jack Istiac (@IstiacJack) December 1, 2018

Groundsmen covering cricket pitch from Priyanka Chopra's 75ft long veil#NickYanka pic.twitter.com/oEhNNpDC7D — yogipedia (@TheOfficialYogs) December 4, 2018

Thank you @priyankachopra for letting us know that you can use mosquito net a.k.a machardani has a veil. pic.twitter.com/EfNWhgZmdQ — saikiran (@imsai_sk) December 4, 2018

For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra first got hitched in a Christian wedding, followed by a Hindu wedding at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur, which was attended by Priyanka and Nick's families and close friends. Among others, Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma was also seen in attendance.

Last night, Priyanka threw a lavish reception party at Hotel Taj in Delhi and it was attended by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was seen blessing the couple and sharing a laugh with the newlyweds!

Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra will also be hosting a reception in Mumbai for her industry friends and it is going to be one star-studded party!

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink. The film also casts Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. PeeCee is expected to resume the shooting soon.