After Deepika-Ranveer, Priyanka Chopra's Wedding Pictures Turn Into A Meme!

By
    If you are in sync with Internet culture, you must be aware of the fact that how quickly any picture turns into a meme. While sometimes netizen go all offensive, sometimes their memes are really funny, without hurting anyone's sentiments. And same thing has happened with Priyanka Chopra's wedding picture. The nation is pretty delighted with her official wedding pictures and and some are excited to such an extent that they turned PeeCee's wedding picture into a meme!

    It all started when Priyanka's wedding video surfaced on the social media, in which the lady can be seen walking the aisle in 75-feet tulle veil! Have a look at Twitterati reactions below and we bet it will leave you in splits!

    priyanka-chopra-s-official-wedding-picture-turns-into-meme

    For the uninitiated, Priyanka Chopra first got hitched in Christian wedding, followed by a Hindu wedding at Umaid Bhavan palace in Jodhpur, which was attended by Priyanka and Nick's families and close friends. Among others, Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan Sharma was also seen in attendance.

    Last night, Priyanka threw a lavish reception party at Hotel Taj in Delhi and it was attended by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was seen blessing the couple and sharing a laugh with the newlyweds!

    Reportedly, Priyanka Chopra will also be hosting a reception in Mumbai for his Industry friends and it is going to be one star-studded party!

    On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink. The film also casts Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. PeeCee is expected to resume the shooting soon.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 15:05 [IST]
