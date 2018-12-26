 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra's X'mas Celebrations With Nick Jonas & Family Is All Things Cheerful!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fairy-tale wedding in Jodhpur, Rajasthan in the first week of December. After a month-long celebrations, the couple finally flew to London to ring in Christmas with Nick's family. Her mother Madhu Chopra was also a part of the celebrations. Priyanka celebrated her first X'mas post marriage with her in-laws and the pictures are all things love.
Both, Nick and Priyanka took to their respective social media pages to give their fans a glimpse into their Christmas celebrations-
It Was A Full House!
Priyanka took to Instagram page to share a picture from the annual Christmas dinner where everyone is seen raising a toast. The actress captioned the click as, "From our family to yours. Merry Christmas."
Priyanka & Nick Take A Christmas Stroll
Nick posted this picture and captioned it as, "Christmas strolls from ours to yours."
But Wait, Nick Is Missing Someone!
Kevin Jonas was missing from the Christmas celebrations, but Nick had a heartfelt message for him.
"Missing one brother @kevinjonas but sending all the families love on this Christmas," the singer-actor wrote on Instagram.
This Is How Priyanka's Christmas Eve Looked Like!
"Brothers in (my) arms 😂.. always and forever #christmaseve." wrote Priyanka while sharing this picture.
Some Fam-Jam
In another picture, Priyanka is seen posing for a family picture with Nick, her in-laws and mommy Madhu Chopra.
Priyanka & Nick Send Love
Nick posted this Christmas picture and wrote, "Dogs and Christmas. 🐶 🎄 Wishing you all the best with your loved ones. @priyankachopra."
On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose' 'The Sky Is Pink' co-starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The film is based on the story of Aisha Chaudhary, a young motivational speaker who was born with an immune deficiency disorder.