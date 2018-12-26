 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra's X'mas Celebrations With Nick Jonas & Family Is All Things Cheerful!

It Was A Full House!

Priyanka took to Instagram page to share a picture from the annual Christmas dinner where everyone is seen raising a toast. The actress captioned the click as, "From our family to yours. Merry Christmas."

Priyanka & Nick Take A Christmas Stroll

Nick posted this picture and captioned it as, "Christmas strolls from ours to yours."

But Wait, Nick Is Missing Someone!

Kevin Jonas was missing from the Christmas celebrations, but Nick had a heartfelt message for him.

"Missing one brother @kevinjonas but sending all the families love on this Christmas," the singer-actor wrote on Instagram.

This Is How Priyanka's Christmas Eve Looked Like!

"Brothers in (my) arms 😂.. always and forever #christmaseve." wrote Priyanka while sharing this picture.

Some Fam-Jam

In another picture, Priyanka is seen posing for a family picture with Nick, her in-laws and mommy Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka & Nick Send Love

Nick posted this Christmas picture and wrote, "Dogs and Christmas. 🐶 🎄 Wishing you all the best with your loved ones. @priyankachopra."