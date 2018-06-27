 »   »   »  Priyanka Chopra Finally Shows Her Love For Nick Jonas; Confesses He Is Her 'Favourite Man'!

Love All Over

Priyanka showed some love for her man in her Instagram story when she shared a picture of Nick and her brother watching the seas waves. She captioned the picture as, "My Favourite Men," with a lovestruck emoji.

Candid Click

PeeCee who is currently still holidaying with Nick and her brother at the Party capital shared a candid click where she is seen catching a nap while exhausted from vacationing too hard."

When Parineeti Chopra Opened Up About Priyanka- Nick's Vacation

The actress is back in Bay after holidaying for a day with Priyanka and her beau. Speaking about the same she told News18, "I have not met my sister for months because she has been in America for the longest time. And whenever she travelled to Bombay, it was for a day or two. I wasn't in Bombay either at that time. So this time when she came, I literally ran to her because I have not met her for months.

A Fun-Filled Vacation

She further added, "It was a great catch up time. It was like a family trip and there were friends with us too. So it was a friends and a family trip actually. It was short and sweet. I was there for like 24 hours and I had a great time. It was a great trip."

This Is For The First Time Priyanka Has Done Something Like This

While neither PeeCee nor Nick have yet spoken publicly about their relationship, the lovey-lovey comments on social media has a different story. Also, this is the first time when Priyanka has shared Nick's picture on any of her social media accounts. Hmmm, looks like we might get to hear some official announcement soon.

Nick Is Serious About PeeCee

Buzz is that Nick popped the question to Priyanka before his cousin's wedding in New York last month. She was also his date at the wedding. A Peoples.com report had quoted a source as saying, "It's a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin's wedding. He's dated a lot over the last couple of years but it's never been anything serious, so this is a big step. Nick and Priyanka really like each other, and his family enjoyed getting to know her as well. She fits right in!"