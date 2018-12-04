 »   »   »  Priyanka- Nick's Indian Wedding: PETA India BLASTS The Couple For Using Animals At Their Wedding

PETA India Accuses Priyanka- Nick Of Promoting Animal Cruelty

PETA India posted on Twitter, "Dear Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. Elephants for weddings live in chains and horses are controlled with whips, spiked bits. People are rejecting elephant rides and having horse-free weddings. Congrats, but we regret it was not a happy day for animals."

Are You Listening PeeCee?

In a statement to IANS, PETA India CEO Manilal Valliyate said, "Priyanka has been ill-served by not being advised of the firestorm that would be caused by participating in animal abuse".

Promoting Cruelty To Animals Doesn't Make A Person Look Big Or Glamorous

The statement further read, "It doesn't make a person look big or glamorous to promote cruelty to animals who have no choice but to serve. It makes them look small. Overwhelmingly, these days PETA is delighted to see so many celebrities feel passionate about protecting animals."

Priyanka Was Earlier Trolled For Using Fireworks At Her Wedding

Earlier, Priyanka has brutally trolled for use of fireworks after she and Nick got married in a Christian ceremony

Netizens Had Accused Her Of 'Double Standards'

This year in Diwali, Priyanka, who is asthmatic herself, had urged people to follow the 'Less pollution, more laddoos' policy for the festival of fights. However, when the desi girl failed to follow this at her own wedding, the Twitterati slammed her for the same.