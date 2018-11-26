 »   »   »  Priyanka- Nick's Pre-Wedding Celebrations: Actress's Mumbai House Is All Decked Up With Lights!

After wrapping up the shooting of Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink', Priyanka Chopra is back in Bay and this time, she has her fiance Nick Jonas for company. The couple is all set to get hitched in the first week of December and the pre-wedding celebrations have already kick-started. Buzz is that PeeCee- Nick have zeroed down Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur, as their wedding destination.

Meanwhile, the celebrations have already begun at Priyanka's place. Ahead of her wedding, her building is glittering with lights. Here are few pictures-

It's A Breath-Taking View The building where Priyanka resides in Versova has been decked up with golden lights and it's a mesmerizing sight. It's Going To Be A Grand Wedding Going by the looks of the pre-wedding preparations, it looks like Priyanka and her family is no leaving no stone unturned to make it one of the most talked-about weddings of this year. Mark The Date In Your Calendar If reports are to be believed, Priyanka's pre-wedding festivities will kick-start from 29th November and will continue till 3rd December. We Just Can't Wait To See PeeCee As A Bride! As per a TOI report, Priyanka Chopra will be styled by celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell who styles supermodel Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber.

The couple will reportedly host two wedding receptions- one in Mumbai and another in New Delhi. They are yet to finalize the dates.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas Have A Blast At 'The Sky Is Pink' Wrap Celebration