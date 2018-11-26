 »   »   »  Priyanka- Nick's Pre-Wedding Celebrations: Actress's Mumbai House Is All Decked Up With Lights!

Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Wedding : Priyanka's Mumbai house gets DECORATED; Must Watch| FilmiBeat

After wrapping up the shooting of Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink', Priyanka Chopra is back in Bay and this time, she has her fiance Nick Jonas for company. The couple is all set to get hitched in the first week of December and the pre-wedding celebrations have already kick-started. Buzz is that PeeCee- Nick have zeroed down Umaid Bhawan, Jodhpur, as their wedding destination.

Meanwhile, the celebrations have already begun at Priyanka's place. Ahead of her wedding, her building is glittering with lights. Here are few pictures-

The couple will reportedly host two wedding receptions- one in Mumbai and another in New Delhi. They are yet to finalize the dates.

