 Priyanka-Nick Reception: PM Modi Had The Same Gift For The Couple As He Had For Virat-Anushka

Priyanka-Nick Reception: PM Modi Had The Same Gift For The Couple As He Had For Virat-Anushka

By
    Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Reception: PM Narendra Modi's special Gift for Newlywed | FilmiBeat

    After tying the knot in two grand ceremonies at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted their first wedding reception at Durbar Hall at Taj Palace Hotel in New Delhi. Earlier, the couple had exchanged wedding vows in a Christian ceremony which was officiated by Nick's father. Later, they tied the knot again as per Indian traditions.

    Speaking about their wedding reception last night, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the function and had a gift for the couple. Scroll down to read more-

    Meet Mr & Mrs Jonas!

    Priyanka Chopra looked breathtakingly beautiful in an ivory white Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga. Nick painted a handsome picture in a blue velvet pantsuit.

    PM Modi Gifted This To The Newlyweds

    PM Narendra who graced the wedding reception gifted the couple a rose just like how he had gifted one each to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma when he attended their wedding reception.

    Modi Shares A Light Moment With Priyanka-Nick

    Later, Modi was seen sharing a laugh with the newlyweds and their family inside the reception venue.

    We Are A Family

    According to DNA, after striking a pose for the shutterbugs, Priyanka smiled and told reporters, "Ab aapko family se milate hai." Soon, the couple's families joined them on stage and posed for the cameras.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 5, 2018, 9:43 [IST]
