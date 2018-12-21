 »   »   »  Pics Of Celeb Entries To NickYanka Reception Will FLOOR You!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Mumbai reception was every bit glamorous as one could have expected it to be. The reception, which was held particularly on part of Priyanka for her Bollywood film family and other celebrity friends, was an eventful on indeed. Bollywood stars and other celebs made smashing entries in their best evening wear. Let's take a look at some of the celebs' appearances at this star studded night!
Janhvi Sparkled At NickYanka Reception
The young Janhvi Kapoor has been killing it with her appearances at events lately. Janhvi completely floored us with her entry to the NickYanka reception in an edgy purple lehenga with sequins that were glittering away! No wonder Janhvi won an award at the recent Lokmat Most Stylish Awards.
Parineeti Arrives Fashionably Late
Parineeti Chopra arrived fashionably late at her cousin Priyanka's reception. She looked beautiful in a golden anarkali dress and a statement choker necklace. What is it about this night and statement choker pieces? Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone were also seen wearing similar neck pieces. They sure look stunning on all of them!
Shahid With His Darling Wife Mira
Actor Shahid Kapoor and his beloved wife Mira Rajput arrived looking every bit the star couple they are. Mira Rajput kept it simple yet beautiful in a baby pink saree while hubby Shahid wore a checkered black suit.
Shraddha Keepin It Classy
Shraddha Kapoor kept her lehenga look classy, elegant and traditional. She wore a silk golden lehenga set with black detailing, accessorizing with statement jhumkas and done up hair with a middle part. Her look really caught our eyes.
Sanjay Dutt's Style Knows No Bounds
We were enraptured by the energy of our dearest Sanjay Dutt's entry. He was enthusiastically interacting with the media like he usually does. Sanjay Dutt was sporting a navy blue kurta set which he gave a twist by wearing a formal suit over it. Sanjay's style knows no bounds.
The Dashing Kartik Aaryan
The handsome Kartik Aaryan looked dashing in a dark blue suit with a black tie. He too took home an award from the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards.
Diana Penty Looks Gorgeous
As the stars kept arriving, our eyes kept popping at the sight of their gorgeous ensembles. Diana Penty was one of them who made heads turn with a beautiful silver and baby pink lehenga with a halter neck top.
Cutie Ishaan Khattar
Dhadak star Ishaan Khattar looked absolutely cute in a purple suit paired with a white shirt. Isn't he just adorable?
The Angelic Dia
Actress Dia Mirza looked like an angel is a white anarkali dress. She was in the news today for slamming Akshay Kumar for not representing women at a Bollywood meet with the Prime Minister.
Sara Pulls Off A Sheer Dress
Sara Ali Khan too is one of those pulling off one smashing appearance after another at various events. For Priyanka and Nick's reception, Sara looked glamorous in a sheer silver dress as she gave a dazzling smile for the cameras.
