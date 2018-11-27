 »   »   »  Priyanka-Nick Spend A Bomb On The Venue & Pre-Wedding Rituals; The Cost Will Leave You Stunned!

All The Rooms In The Hotel Are Booked From 29th November Till 3rd December

DNA quoted a hotel personnel at the reservation counter at Taj Umaid Palace Bhavan as saying, "None of the rooms are available on these dates. We have rooms till November 28 and again starting from December 4. We are completely booked for the five days in between."

The Mehrangarh Fort Will Be Closed For Tourists

The pre-wedding ceremonies, including the haldi, sangeet and mehendi, will take place at the Mehrangarh Fort.

"The couple has booked the fort from November 29 to December 1. It will be closed for tourists on these three days," DNA quoted a source.

Chopper Tales

Buzz is that Priyanka, her mom and her brother, along with Nick and his immediate family will be boarding a chopper from Jodhpur airport to the Umaid Bhawan Palace to avoid paparazzi.

Priyanka-Nick Spend A Bomb

The Taj Umaid Bhavan Palace Has 64 luxurious rooms and suites.

Speaking about the cost of accommodation, (per night, exclusive of taxes) for each room - it's Rs 47,300 for palace rooms, Rs 65,300 for historical suites, Rs 1.45 lakh for royal suites, Rs 2.30 lakh for grand royal suites and Rs 5.04 lakh for presidential suites.

So, the total cost of booking the entire hotel for one night sums up to approximately Rs 64.40 lakh per night.

The hotel has been booked for a total of five days which means 'Nickyanka' will be spending around Rs. 3.20 crore on accommodation.

Priyanka-Nick Spend Around 73 Lakhs At Mehrangarh Fort?

The management officer, who handles the booking for the Mehrangarh Fort, told DNA, "A minimum of 40 rooms need to be booked at the Umaid Bhawan Palace for the ceremony to happen at the Mehrangarh Fort.

There will also be an additional cost of Rs 10 lakh for the set-up, which also includes lighting and stage if required as well as other miscellaneous things. Along with that, the cost of catering will be Rs 18,000 per person."

Reportedly, an 80-odd member contingent will be attending the wedding.

So, according to the officer, the three-day cost of setting up everything at the fort will be approximately Rs 30 lakh and the catering for them over three ceremonies will come to roughly around Rs 43 lakh.

Thus, the total expenditure for the pre-wedding functions is estimated to be around Rs 73 lakh for the couple.

It's Going To Be One Of The Costliest Wedding

Thus, the total cost of venue and pre-wedding rituals reportedly add up to Rs 3.93 crore for Priyanka-Nick.