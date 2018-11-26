 »   »   »  Priyanka- Nick Wedding: 'Baraatis' Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Head To India & The Countdown Begins!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
With the wedding date of Priyanka Chopra- Nick Jonas inching closer, the pre-wedding preparations have already began for the desi girl's D-day. This morning, we shared with you pictures of Priyanka's residence all decked up with bright lights. Shortly after PeeCee and Nick made their way to Mumbai after enjoying 'The Sky Is Pink' celebrations, we have now learnt that Nick's brother Joe and his fiancee, 'Game Of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner might have already landed in India.
We recently came across pictures of the baraatis making their way to India. They were spotted with a fan while on their way to Mumbai. A fan page also shared a video of Sophie from Dubai airport.
It is being speculated that they must have reached Mumbai by now, owing to the fact that the video from Dubai airport was shared at least four hours ago. Check out the pictures and videos here-
View this post on Instagram
She’s the cutest 😍 Sophie at Dubai airport today via chemroseangelie on twitter 💋💋💋💋 . . . . #sophieturner #sansastark #gameofthrones #jeangrey #darkphoenix #timefreak #dubai #airport #layover #joejonas #jonasbrothers #nickjonas #priyankachopra #wedding #mumbai #love #belfast #northernireland
A post shared by sophietfan (@sophietfan.belfast) on Nov 25, 2018 at 12:37pm PST
Meanwhile, Joe shared a snap of his in-flight entertainment on his Instagram page-
View this post on Instagram
Según la información que manejamos, Joe y Sophie ya van camino a Mumbai, luego de hacer escala en Dubai estarían prontos a llegar a su destino 🙊❤️ #NPWedding (Esperamos pronto confirmar la información un 100% , atentos a nuestras páginas, subiremos todo lo que sepamos)( imagen, joe via Ig) #joejonas #sophieturner #jophie #dubai #dubaiairport #mumbai #india #nickjonas #priyankachopra #niyanka #nickyanka #prick #wedding
A post shared by JONAS BROTHERS CHILE (@jonasbrothers.cl) on Nov 25, 2018 at 10:12am PST
Speaking about Priyanka- Nick's wedding, reports suggest that the couple will be getting hitched on 2nd December as per Indian traditions at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan. This will be followed by a Christian wedding the next day.
Just like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra is keen to keep her wedding a private affair and has hired a a private chopper to ensure she doesn't get clicked while reaching the wedding venue.
A representative from the Mewar Helicopter services was earlier quoted as saying, "Only one helicopter has been booked for November 29 and December 3. Priyanka will be boarding the helicopter from Udaipur and the helicopter will directly land at Umaid Bhawan Palace on November 29. She will be returning to Udaipur on December 3 by boarding the helicopter from the wedding venue itself."
We hear that Priyanka and Nick will be hosting two wedding receptions- one in Mumbai and the other one in New Delhi.